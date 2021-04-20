Catholic World News

USCCB pro-life chairman calls HHS proposed rule on Title X ‘terrible policy’

April 20, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Biden administration’s policy change “will allow the Title X program to become an indirect funding avenue for abortion providers,” said Archbishop Joseph Naumann of Kansas City (Kansas). “In spite of explicit prohibitions in Federal law and clear congressional intent that abortion may not be a part of this program, it has repeatedly been coopted by abortion supporters as a funding stream for organizations, programs, and facilities that directly promote and provide abortions.”

