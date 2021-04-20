Catholic World News

Archbishop prays for shooting victims, a stop to ‘senseless violence’

April 20, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Following the Indianapolis FedEx shooting, Archbishop Paul Coakley of Oklahoma City, chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development, called for “prayer and concrete acts of charity for the families, and for all victims of violent crime.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!