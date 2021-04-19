Catholic World News

Islamic State films ‘execution’ of Coptic Orthodox man

April 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Islamic State terrorists have released a video of the killing of Nabil Habashi Khadim, a Coptic Orthodox man who had been kidnapped last November. The terrorists said that he had been “executed” for contributing to the building of a Christian church in Egypt’s Sinai region.

