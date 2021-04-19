Catholic World News

Irish primate raps ‘draconian’ ban on pubic celebration of Mass

April 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Eamon Martin of Armagh, the Primate of All Ireland, has protested the country’s “draconian” ban on the public celebration of Mass. The archbishop charged that the regulations were developed “in a clandestine manner,” so that the country’s hierarchy only became aware of their extent on April 16 when new rules were formally released. (The Irish Catholic reported the ban on March 28.)

