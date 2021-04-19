Catholic World News

Beatification cause advancing for founder of European Union

April 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican is likely to declare the “heroic virtue” of Robert Schuman, a key figure in the founding of the European Union, moving him a step closer to beatification. Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, the prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints, has disclosed that he expects a formal decree on Schuman’s heroic virtue will be approved by Pope Francis within weeks. Born in Luxembourg, Schuman became prime minister of France and was the first president of the European Parliament.

