Jesuits pledged $100M to atone for taking part in slave trade; some descendants want a new deal

April 19, 2021

» Continue to this story on New York Times

CWN Editor's Note: “A simmering concern is whether the leaders [of the descendants’ organization] adequately reflected the voices and needs of the wider community in their negotiations with the Jesuits,” according to the report.

