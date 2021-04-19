Catholic World News

Islamic State seeks revival in Christian countries

April 19, 2021

Wall Street Journal

CWN Editor's Note: “Islamic State’s little-known Central African Province has expanded so rapidly that the U.S. State Department last month imposed sanctions on the group and its leadership for the first time,” the Wall Street Journal reported. “ISIS is starting to target Christian-dominated countries, grafting onto Islamist terrorist groups.”

