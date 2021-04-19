Catholic World News

Vatican issues World Circus Day message

April 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “I ask circus performers of all latitudes who are suffering so much during this pandemic to bring their art, as soon as possible, to the places where children and the elderly suffer,” said Cardinal Peter Turkson, prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development. “They are as thirsty as circus workers for an explosion of pure joy, such as the one offered by the circus. Those who are so nobly taking care of their health also need the cherished balm of laughter.”

