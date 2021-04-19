Action Alert!
EASTER CHALLENGE! $42,489 left to raise in order to win a matching $50,000 grant! Please help us meet the Challenge!
Catholic Culture Dedication
Catholic Culture Dedication
Catholic World News

Vatican foreign minister pays tribute to Prince Philip

April 19, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “For the Naval Commander, the Consort, the Father of a great family, for the leader in benevolence and education the battle is over, and all is quiet again in the forest,” Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher preached. “The great tree may have fallen but it leaves its mark and encourages fresh growth towards the heavens.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Vision Book Cover Prints
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email, twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.