Vatican foreign minister pays tribute to Prince Philip

April 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “For the Naval Commander, the Consort, the Father of a great family, for the leader in benevolence and education the battle is over, and all is quiet again in the forest,” Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher preached. “The great tree may have fallen but it leaves its mark and encourages fresh growth towards the heavens.”

