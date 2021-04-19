Action Alert!
Catholic World News

Some Catholic universities begin policies mandating Covid vaccinations

April 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Other Catholic institutions are encouraging widespread vaccination, but have stopped short of instituting vaccine requirements,” the Register reported.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

