USCCB letter campaign urges abortion-free vaccines

April 16, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The US bishops’ conference has launched a letter-writing campaign, asking Catholics to write to pharmaceutical companies and urge the development of Covid vaccines that do not involve the use of fetal tissues from abortions. The bishops’ pro-life office provides draft letters to the different manufacturers, thanking them for providing the vaccines but encouraging them “to stop the use of abortion-derived cell lines.”

