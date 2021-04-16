Catholic World News

Irish Church leaders meet with premier: ban on Mass not discussed

April 16, 2021

» Continue to this story on Irish bishops' conference

CWN Editor's Note: The leaders of Ireland’s largest Christian groups met on April 15 with Taoiseach (prime minister) Micheal Martin. A statement issued after the meeting indicated that the discussion had centered on violence, the situation in Northern Ireland, and the National Economic Recovery Plan. No mention was made of the ban on the public celebration of Mass in Ireland, aside from a vague reference to “the importance of faith to the spiritual and mental well-being of many people.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!