Pennsylvania diocese launches ‘Year of the Real Presence’
April 16, 2021
CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Alfred Schlert of Allentown announced the year in a pastoral letter.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
