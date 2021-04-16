Catholic World News

Haitian police fire tear gas at conclusion of Mass celebrated by 11 bishops

April 16, 2021

» Continue to this story on Miami Herald

CWN Editor's Note: “A Catholic Mass led by Haiti’s leading bishops to bring attention to the country’s surging violence amid a rash of killings and kidnappings . . . ended Thursday in tear gas, gunshots and chaos,” the report begins. The Mass took place after the bishops asked Catholic institutions to take part in a national strike.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!