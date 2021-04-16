Catholic World News

Father Kapaun’s remains to return to Kansas, family says

April 16, 2021

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: The remains of the Servant of God Father Emil Kapaun (1916-1951), a military chaplain in the Korean War, were identified last month.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!