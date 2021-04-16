Catholic World News

Nuncio to Filipinos: ‘Live your baptismal calling’

April 16, 2021

» Continue to this story on CBCP News

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Charles Brown, Apostolic Nuncio to the Philippines, led the commemoration of the 500th anniversary of the first baptism.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!