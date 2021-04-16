Catholic World News

Notre-Dame Cathedral ‘holding up’ 2 years after Paris fire

April 16, 2021

Continue to this story on Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: French President Emmanuel Macron visited the cathedral on April 15, the second anniversary of the devastating fire.

