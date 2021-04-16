Catholic World News

Missionary priest assesses US withdrawal from Afghanistan

April 16, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The desire for peace prevails among the population, but also a great fear that the Taliban will return,” said Father Giuseppe Moretti, who led the Catholic mission in Afghanistan from 2002 to 2014.

