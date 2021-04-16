Catholic World News

The Chinese government is ‘relentlessly suppressing’ the Church, priest warns

April 16, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Although China is the most important missionary zone for the Church in Asia, Church affairs in China are no longer handled by the Congregation of Evangelization of Peoples, which is responsible for missionary work, but are now in the hands of the Secretariat of State, the political arm of the Holy See,” said a priest in northern China. “The actions of the Church have become political in order to serve political ends.”

