Catholic World News

Pope Francis: ‘Brazil’s Covid crisis has left no one untouched’

April 16, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “I ask God to grant eternal rest to those who have died and to console the suffering hearts of their family members who were often unable to say good-bye to their loved ones,” Pope Francis said in a video message to the Brazilian bishops’ conference.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!