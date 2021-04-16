Catholic World News

German Catholics plan huge blessing of same-sex unions on May 10

April 16, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: According to the report, Bishop Franz-Josef Overbeck of Essen said that his diocesan priests “will face no canonical consequence if they decide to bless gay and lesbian couples next month as part of the event called ‘Love wins, blessing service for lovers.’”

