Catholic World News

German legislators consider ending state payments to churches

April 16, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: “The Catholic and Protestant churches received combined state benefits of more than $650 million in 2020,” according to the report. “Most of the state payments date back to 1803, when German imperial princes received expropriated church property as compensation for a loss of territory. In return, the princes paid the churches money on a regular basis.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!