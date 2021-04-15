Catholic World News

Vatican plans conference on holistic healing

April 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has announced plans for a major international conference on holistic medicine, to take place in May. The conference, cosponsored by the Pontifical Council for Culture and the Cura Foundation, will feature an eclectic list of speakers including Anthony Fauci, New Age theorist Deepak Chopra, Google Health founder David Feinberg, Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, and Chelsea Clinton.

