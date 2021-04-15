Action Alert!
EASTER CHALLENGE! $43,914 left to raise in order to win a matching $50,000 grant! Please help us meet the Challenge!
Catholic Culture News
Catholic Culture News
Catholic World News

Pope pays tribute to St. Teresa of Avila

April 15, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: In a message to Archbishop Gil Tamayo of Ávila, Pope Francis recalled the 50th anniversary of Pope St. Paul VI’s proclamation of St. Teresa as a doctor of the Church.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Vision Book Cover Prints
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email, twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.