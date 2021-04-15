Catholic World News

Pope pays tribute to St. Teresa of Avila

April 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In a message to Archbishop Gil Tamayo of Ávila, Pope Francis recalled the 50th anniversary of Pope St. Paul VI’s proclamation of St. Teresa as a doctor of the Church.

