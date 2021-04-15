Catholic World News

Belarus bishops silent on human rights abuses

April 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Bishops and priests are under pressure not to speak out about human rights, and many believe this follows Vatican recommendations,” said Kaciaryna Laurynenka, a theologian and historian. In January, shortly after the government permitted Archbishop Tadeusz Kondrusiewicz to return to the nation, the Pope accepted his resignation.

