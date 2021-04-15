Catholic World News

In South Korea, record low growth in Church membership amid pandemic

April 15, 2021

» Continue to this story on Yonhap News Agency

CWN Editor's Note: The growth in the number of Catholics was “the lowest since a proper census of Catholic churchgoers in Korea was first conducted in 1954,” according to the report. 11% of South Koreans are Catholic.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!