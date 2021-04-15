Catholic World News

New assisted suicide law threatens the disabled and mentally ill, Canadian bishops warn

April 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Our position remains unequivocal,” the bishops said in their message. “Euthanasia and assisted suicide constitute the deliberate killing of human life in violation of God’s commandments; they erode our shared dignity by failing to see, to accept and to accompany those suffering and dying. Furthermore, they undermine the fundamental duty we have to take care of the weakest and most vulnerable members of society.”

