Cardinal Parolin offers overview of Vatican’s Secretariat of State

April 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The Holy See’s approach cannot ignore the vision of the human person created in the image and likeness of God, whose ‘value’ consists in his or her transcendent dignity,” said the Vatican’s Secretary of State. “It is precisely in light of respect for the human person, of each person’s integral development and their universal and fundamental rights, that the Holy See considers it to be a moral obligation to assist the international community in its quest for peace, promoting fraternal dialogue.”

