Priests in Daunte Wright’s community urge Catholics to fight racism, police violence

April 14, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “I don’t understand the use of force, right on the spot on someone who is unarmed,” Father Marcel Okwara said following the killing of Daunte Wright. “When an African-American person is shot, it affects me, too, the priest.” Archbishop Bernard Hebda of St. Paul and Minneapolis encouraged prayers for peace.

