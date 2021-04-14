Catholic World News

New Jersey gubernatorial candidate faces criticism for anti-Catholic comments

April 14, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Phil Rizzo, a Baptist pastor who is now a GOP gubernatorial candidate, once said of Catholics: “I don’t know if these people have ever heard the Gospel. Not only are they in bondage to their sin, but they’re in bondage to religion.”

