‘Vaccine passports’ draw debate over medical necessity and ethics

April 14, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Receiving the Covid vaccination “is not a moral obligation, and therefore requiring it is clearly going too far,” said Joseph Meaney, president of the National Catholic Bioethics Center.

