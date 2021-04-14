Catholic World News

Cardinal Cupich pays tribute to Cardinal Bernardin’s 1992 plan to confront abuse

April 14, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Imagine if all the bishops had taken those documents home and fully implemented them in their dioceses, how much further ahead we would be” and “how many children might have been spared,” Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago said in an apparent reference to the 1992 report of the Cardinal’s Commission on Clerical Sexual Misconduct with Minors.

