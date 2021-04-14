Catholic World News

Chaldean Patriarch, in Ramadan message, calls for removal of anti-Christian polemics from Iraqi textbooks

April 14, 2021

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Louis Raphaël I Sako also recently called for a “secular and civil” Iraqi state that “does not deprive people of the right to practice their faith.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!