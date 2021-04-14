Catholic World News

El Paso bishop: Christianize the situation at the border—don’t politicize it

April 14, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The word “crisis” “signifies a situation at the border that threatens to engulf our country in some major way,” added Bishop Robert McElroy of San Diego. “That’s not true. That’s my reason for not using the word crisis. Because it’s not factually correct.”

