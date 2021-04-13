Catholic World News

New book explores plague of abuse in Church’s new religious movements

April 13, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “These founders could not have prospered if they had not had in front of them a court of disciples under their influence, who adulated them, who gave them an image of sanctity, who did not see or did not want to see,” said the author, Céline Hoyeau. “They defended the founder tooth and nail. Any criticism of their community was discredited, the bishops accused of not understanding the charism of the founder who had received his mission from the Holy Spirit.”

