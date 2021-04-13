Catholic World News

Colorado bishops: Sunday and holy day dispensation to be lifted on Pentecost Sunday

April 13, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Prudent health precautions will still be taken by every parish, but as the worst of the pandemic seems to be behind us, and access to COVID-19 vaccines for those who desire to receive it has increased, the time has come that the general dispensation is no longer necessary,” the bishops said in their announcement.

