Catholic World News

Archbishop Hebda encourages prayers, peace after police-involved traffic-stop death

April 13, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A police officer’s fatal shooting of Daunte Wright in a Minneapolis suburb sparked protests and unrest.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

 

