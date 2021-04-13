Catholic World News

Australian bishops’ conference receives positive safeguarding audit

April 13, 2021

» Continue to this story on Australian Catholic Bishops Conference

CWN Editor's Note: “The two areas where Australian Catholic Safeguarding Ltd recommended additional attention related to people attending events and monitoring the online environment,” according to the media release.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!