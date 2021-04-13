Action Alert!
EASTER CHALLENGE! $35,927 left to raise in order to win a matching $50,000 grant! Please help us meet the Challenge!
Catholic Culture Overview
Catholic Culture Overview
Catholic World News

Kenya’s bishops oppose plans to close massive refugee camps

April 13, 2021

» Continue to this story on The Star (Nairobi)

CWN Editor's Note: The government has ordered the closure of two camps that house 410,000 refugees, most of whom are expected to be repatriated to Somalia.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Vision Book Cover Prints
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email, twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.