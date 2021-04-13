Catholic World News

Kenya’s bishops oppose plans to close massive refugee camps

April 13, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The government has ordered the closure of two camps that house 410,000 refugees, most of whom are expected to be repatriated to Somalia.

