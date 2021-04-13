Catholic World News

Catholic Patriarch deplores sanctions against Syria

April 13, 2021

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Since the beginning of the Syrian civil war, the EU, the Obama administration, and the Trump administration have enacted sanctions against Syria.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!