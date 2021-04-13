Catholic World News

Interfaith group asks Biden administration to step up reunification of border families

April 13, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: “While we have a new administration and it’s a new day, injustice persists,” said the Presbyterian minister who is CEO of Faith in Public Life. Eight Catholic organizations joined in the interfaith call to “find the missing parents, reunite all the families and ensure they can live in the US together, free from detention and deportation,” as well as to “make systemic changes to end family separations for good.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!