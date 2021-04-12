Catholic World News

Supreme Court halts enforcement of California’s limits on in-home worship services

April 12, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “California treats some comparable secular activities more favorably than at-home religious exercise, permitting hair salons, retail stores, personal care services, movie theaters, private suites at sporting events and concerts, and indoor restaurants to bring together more than three households at a time,” the Court ruled in its 5-4 decision. Chief Justice John Roberts dissented, as did Justices Breyer, Kagan, and Sotomayor.

