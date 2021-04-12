Catholic World News

The disciples received Jesus’ mercy and became merciful, Pope preaches on Divine Mercy Sunday

April 12, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Jesus offers them peace, then the Spirit and finally his wounds,” Pope Francis preached at the Church of Santo Spirito in Sassia on April 11. “The hand of our Father is ready to set us on our feet again and to make us keep walking. That sure and trustworthy hand is Confession.” At the conclusion of Mass, the Pope delivered a brief Regina Caeli address.

