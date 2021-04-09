Catholic World News

Russian patriarchate reaches out to Chinese Orthodox

April 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Russian Orthodox Church is reaching out to isolated Orthodox communities in China. Although China’s strict controls on religious organizations make it difficult to envision a Chinese Orthodox Church—or the recognition of a religious body affiliated with Moscow—the Russian Orthodox Church sees room for an autonomous Orthodox body in Beijing.

