Former Franciscan University priest indicted on rape, battery charges

April 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Father David Morrier, TOR, has been indicted on “one count of rape and two counts of sexual battery of a female patient dating from November 2010 to the spring of 2013.” Father Morrier was banned from campus in 2014, according to Franciscan University; he then became parochial vicar of a Texas parish.

