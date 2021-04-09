Catholic World News

‘How many of us will be left?’: Felician sisters face loss, pain

April 09, 2021

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: 21 members of the Felician Sisters of North America have died of Covid over the past year.

