Pope recalls nocturnal Eucharistic adoration in his youth

April 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A recently discovered record “indicated that as a young man, Pope Francis was one of the many faithful who made regular visits to the Basilica of the Blessed Sacrament in Buenos Aires,” according to the report.

