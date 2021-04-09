Catholic World News

Congregation’s lawsuit says gas pipeline violates its religious freedom

April 09, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: “We were stunned that eminent domain could be used for something that is not for the common good,” Sister Janet McCann of the Adorers of the Blood of Christ said of a natural gas pipeline constructed on their property. “It’s just for this multibillion-dollar for-profit company.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!