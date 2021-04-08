Catholic World News

American priest’s unceremonious departure shows Vatican communication problem

April 08, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Msgr. Robert Oliver, the Boston archdiocesan priest who had served for several years as secretary to the pontifical commission on sexual abuse, was not re-appointed to that role, reports John Allen of Crux. Msgr. Oliver was not notified by Vatican officials that his term would not be renewed; he only learned when journalists questioned him. Allen notes that the unexplained removal—and especially the failure to inform Msgr. Oliver—illustrates a continued difficulty with routine communications at the Vatican.

