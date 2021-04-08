Catholic World News

Economic recovery must produce new global model, Pope tells IMF leaders

April 08, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In a message to leaders of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, who are meeting this week, Pope Francis insists that recovery from the Covid epidemic should lead to “new, more inclusive and sustainable solutions to support the real economy.” The Pontiff says that recovery plans cannot be limited to individual nations, but should include new roles for global governance. The Pope urges steps to relieve the debt of poor countries, while acknowledging an “ecological debt” that the rich nations owe to the poor.

